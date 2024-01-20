SAVE AMERICA !
Save America Jesus Save the USA
Save America with amazing grace
Save America Father let the kingdom come
Holy Spirit guide us from above
Lead us to freedom Jesus
Lead us to truth
Let us carry the cross along with you
Grave our transgressions
Grievous our sins
Have mercy O Lord Thy people forgive
Save Save Save the USA
Save Save Save us Jesus we pray
Save Save Save us
with amazing grace
Save America Save us O Lord
Save America By Thy holy word
Save America through Thy body and blood
Redeem us O Lord with Thy mercy and love
Lead us to freedom Jesus
Lead us to truth
Let us carry the cross along with you
Grave our transgressions
Grievous our sins
Have mercy O Lord Thy people forgive
Save Save Save the USA
Save Save Save us Jesus we pray
Save Save Save us
with amazing grace
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023
