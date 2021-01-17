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THE WORLD ISN'T READY FOR WHAT'S COMING
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1797 views • January 17, 2021
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Everything that is coming was written down in the Bible, thousands of years ago. How much more needs to be fulfilled before people start taking it seriously?
In this video, i sit down with Darrin Geisinger and talk to him about UFOs, Alien abductions, and the end of days.
Find more about Darrin and his book Zero G's at DarrinGeisinger.com
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
Everything that is coming was written down in the Bible, thousands of years ago. How much more needs to be fulfilled before people start taking it seriously?
In this video, i sit down with Darrin Geisinger and talk to him about UFOs, Alien abductions, and the end of days.
Find more about Darrin and his book Zero G's at DarrinGeisinger.com
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
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