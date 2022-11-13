Los días se están acortando

Recientemente, científicos de la Nasa y de otros países del mundo han concluído que los dias se están acortando. Pero, oye: eso fue profetizado en los evangelios! Esta noticia solo confirma la veracidad de la Biblia.
Descarga gratis la cápsula de hoy: https://bit.ly/3N8VWe3
Si quieres sembrar en este ministerio: https://cash.app/$jimilon (cashapp)
https://bit.ly/3fOCoiu (paypal)
