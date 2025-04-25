BrightLearn - The Use of Alkaline Herbs in the Prevention and Treatment of Any Cancerous Condition by Robert O. Young

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Use of Alkaline Herbs in the Prevention and Treatment of Any Cancerous Condition by Robert O. Young
Robert O. Young’s book "The Use of Alkaline Herbs in the Prevention and Treatment of Any Cancerous Condition" explores how alkaline herbs may help prevent and combat cancer by maintaining the body’s pH balance and targeting cancer cells. The book highlights key herbs like garlic, which reduces cancer risk in digestive organs; cayenne pepper, an antioxidant that neutralizes cancer-causing acids; milk thistle, which detoxifies the liver; turmeric (curcumin), known to inhibit cancer growth; bloodroot and feverfew, effective against tumors and leukemia; wheatgrass, which aids chemotherapy recovery; butcher’s broom and sheep’s sorrel, which shrink tumors and repair tissues; astragalus, an immune booster; and ginger, whose compounds may outperform chemotherapy in targeting cancer stem cells. The book also discusses cannabis, with cannabinoids showing promise in reducing various cancers. Young emphasizes that these natural compounds, unlike conventional treatments, may effectively target cancer stem cells, preventing relapse. However, consulting healthcare professionals before use is advised. The book presents these herbs as complementary or alternative options for cancer prevention and treatment.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

