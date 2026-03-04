BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Israeli US Attack on Iran
What is happening
What is happening
72 views • 1 day ago

Mar 4, 2026

"It isn't the rebels who create the troubles of the world, it's the troubles who create the rebels."


https://www.gofundme.com/f/rallying-around...


Biometric Update

https://www.biometricupdate.com/


"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa


“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell


“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa


"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn


TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!


THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Keywords
irantrumpchildrenattackpedophiliausisraeliepstein fileseat children
Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is &#8220;Russian Roulette&#8221; with millions of lives

Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is “Russian Roulette” with millions of lives

Lance D Johnson
Trump&#8217;s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Mike Adams
The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

Mike Adams
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
