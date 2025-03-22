BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DEMO[N]CRATIC MARXIST ☭ PLAYBOOK IS CURRENTLY IN PLAY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
658 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 1 month ago

TOMMYTGME - THE DEMOCRATIC MARKIST PLAY BOOK IS CURRENTLY IN PLAY...


Source: https://x.com/RAZORTOMMYCUTS/status/1903204552309903582


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9o9uis [thanks to https://www.politifact.com/wisconsin/statements/2018/jan/05/david-clarke-jr/despite-david-clarkes-tweet-no-evidence-hillary-cl/ 🖲]


https://medium.com/@wisword/the-modern-marxist-playbook-7733d1ac274c


https://www.huffpost.com/entry/10-small-steps-executing-the-fascist-playbook_b_585dfec2e4b04d7df167cfab


https://socialistforum.dsausa.org/issues/fall-2021/marxism-and-democracy/


https://www.brookings.edu/articles/a-playbook-to-counter-democratic-backsliding-in-the-us-and-abroad/


https://www.politico.com/story/2013/09/joe-lhota-bill-de-blasio-new-york-mayor-race-2013-097270


https://www.npr.org/2017/10/24/559887677/the-democratic-playbook


https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/The-Democracy-Playbook_Preventing-and-Reversing-Democratic-Backsliding.pdf


https://www.riponpress.com/editorial/letters_to_editor/today-s-marxist-revolution-follows-communist-playbook/article_128f5d0e-d6a8-11ea-bbff-ab85f4e308b9.html


https://www.thefreelibrary.com/The+Marxist+Playbook.-a0828666521


https://freepressers.com/articles/debauchery-another-page-in-harriss-marxist-playbook


https://observer.com/2013/09/joe-lhotas-marxist-playbook-charge-straight-out-of-giuliani-playbook/


https://drrichswier.com/2021/07/20/straight-from-the-marxist-playbook-evidence-of-election-manipulation-mounts/


https://gijn.org/stories/understanding-the-authoritarians-playbook-tips-for-journalists/


https://www.stevegruber.com/2025/03/left-in-flames-the-democrat-playbook-complain-swear-destroy-repeat/


https://www.azwomenofaction.com/blog/liberty-or-marxism

Keywords
homosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackworldwide child sex trafficking ringmarxist playbookseven deadly sins weaponized
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy