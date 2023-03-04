Another One with VAXX Regrets

🩺🦠I was always pro-vaccine when it came to the Covid vaccine... I debated about posting this but everyone should know the reality of the vaccine!!
💉January 5th, I got my first Pfizer Vaccine, I felt fine after.
💉January 11th, I tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms
💉February 16th, I got my second dose of the vaccine.
💉February 24th, I thought I was having a stroke. My face is now currently paralyzed on the left side.
Yes, PARALYZED... I cannot close my eye or blink completely without using my finger, I cannot feel my lips, cheek or forehead, I cannot open one eye with the other one closed, I’m having trouble eating.😭😭
Source @VaccineInjuries.me
