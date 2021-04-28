COVID IS A MASSIVE PSYOP - HOSPITALS ARE DEATH CENTERS

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#COVID-19 #SCAMDEMIC #ITSNOTREAL #HOSPITALS #DEATHCENTERS
This is a planned Genocide. They've admitted their plans for us. They want world #Depopulation. Wake up already. They come out and SAY IT. Please watch the entire video and share with your friends & loves ones.
Have you looked at India lately? The PSYOP is THICK there like it is elsewhere they just use different scare tactics and such in the media and elsewhere to hoax the public.... they are doing these bogus outdoor open-air "cremations" to get rid of the Covid-death bodies, it's so fuckin fake! Then they say it's lack of oxygen and they show these people from India wheelin' around these old ass jenky lookin' oxygen tanks... this is a MASSIVE PSYOP!
They planned this Scamdemic out DECADES and DECADES ago. Please also check out the website www.vaccinehoax.com and all its video content! They are some great activists out of Chicago doing some good work!