10 Best Foods To Fight Arthritis And Joint Pain. Best foods for arthritis. Arthritis treatment.



1. Oranges:

Oranges and other citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C which is a basic constituent in the synthesis of collagen. This compound helps to to get arthrits as well as osteoarthritis which is a major cause for joint pain.



2. Nuts:

Nuts are another great food for arthritis. Nuts contain vitamin E and calcium. Eat nuts everyday to get tid of arthritis.



3. Pomegranate:

Pomegranate is a great source of antioxidant, vitamins E and C. Pomegranate helps to reduce inflammation by blocking the active inflammatory agents which are responsible for osteoarthritis.



4. Ginger:

Ginger contains high amounts of the super healthy compound – gingerol. It likely contribute to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. So ginger is one of the best food for arthritis. Add ginger to your diet for arthritis treatment.



5. Cherries:

Cherries are one of the best fruits for relieving arthritis and overall joint pain, even in those without arthritis. You can eat cherries to get rid of arthritis and joint pain.



6. Green tea,

High in nutrients and antioxidants, green tea is known to reduce inflammation, Studies found that it can help reduce the incidence and severity of rheumatoid arthritis.



7. Turmeric,

Turmeric has a compound named curcumin, which is an anti-inflammatory agent that protects tissues of the body from destruction and joints from inflammation.



8. Broccoli:

Broccoli is rich in calcium, protein, anti-inflammatory antioxidants, and vitamin C. Vitamin C can help reduce arthritis and joint pain. Broccoli also has the potential to prevent or slow the progression of osteoarthritis.



9. Olive Oil:

olive oil contains a natural compound called oleocanthal which may help prevent arthritis-related inflammation.



10. Cinnamon.

Cinnamon has been used for thousands of years as an effective natural remedy for arthritis.

Arthritis is essential inflammation of the joints, which causes pains in the muscles around the joint area. Due to it’s anti-inflammatory benefits, research shows that cinnamon can be effectively used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. For treating, You can mix honey and cinnamon powder in warm water and enjoy the drink.