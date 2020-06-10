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Dr. Judy Mikovitch exposes cancer laced vaccines and bioterrorism
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39 views • June 10, 2020
Author of the book plague of corruption and whistleblower for government corruption and vaccine fraud and global cover up of vaccines as the cause of disease.
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