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0411-2021-Lynn and Steph Discuss 18 Reasons For Not Getting A 'Vaxx'
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522 views • April 12, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz and her daughter Stephanie discuss 18 reasons for not getting a ‘vaxx.’ Hopefully this will help you have some logical answers to provide to those family and friends who may not understand your choice. As we go through this you might want to click on the following link so you can follow along.
Go to https://plasmaenergysolution.com and scroll half way down the home page to come to the 18 Reasons report. It is easy to read and all the hyperlinks are there. You will also find some other timely articles in that group of articles by scientists and medical personnel. Other articles include “A message from France – the experiences of a French energetic healer:’, and synopses with links of Dr. Roger Hodkinson (DrH). President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians, Mike Adams report on coming zombie wave of neurological disorders and brain eating prions that is going to be unleashed, and finally 18 Reasons Why I Won’t Be Getting The Covid 19 Vaccine. You will also find links to several of Lynn’s recent videos.
Don’t forget that April is Dr. Paul’s birthday month so Lynn is offering 25% off all single vials you order. This does not include shungite products or Preparedness packages. The birthday special will end on April 30, 2021 at midnight PST. See https://plasmaenergysoluton.com for more information.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING "DR. PAUL'S NANO-COATING PROCESS" VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Go to https://plasmaenergysolution.com and scroll half way down the home page to come to the 18 Reasons report. It is easy to read and all the hyperlinks are there. You will also find some other timely articles in that group of articles by scientists and medical personnel. Other articles include “A message from France – the experiences of a French energetic healer:’, and synopses with links of Dr. Roger Hodkinson (DrH). President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians, Mike Adams report on coming zombie wave of neurological disorders and brain eating prions that is going to be unleashed, and finally 18 Reasons Why I Won’t Be Getting The Covid 19 Vaccine. You will also find links to several of Lynn’s recent videos.
Don’t forget that April is Dr. Paul’s birthday month so Lynn is offering 25% off all single vials you order. This does not include shungite products or Preparedness packages. The birthday special will end on April 30, 2021 at midnight PST. See https://plasmaenergysoluton.com for more information.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING "DR. PAUL'S NANO-COATING PROCESS" VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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