© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After a quick reminder we have reptilian shapeshifters ruling over us, eating, enslaving, and raping us daily, while most human cattle are too stupid and cowardly to be bothered to know it, I fantasize with the cool new visual tool now available with this AI rolling out, if I could convince Elon Musk that if he could find that person of God living among us he could gain access to the code of scripture revealing the ultimate simulation we are all living in.
Please support this channel:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
1128. Reptilian Shapeshifters AI Race Simulation (11-30-25)