BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reptilian Shapeshifters AI Race Simulation
Richard Bruce
Richard Bruce
176 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 21 hours ago

After a quick reminder we have reptilian shapeshifters ruling over us, eating, enslaving, and raping us daily, while most human cattle are too stupid and cowardly to be bothered to know it, I fantasize with the cool new visual tool now available with this AI rolling out, if I could convince Elon Musk that if he could find that person of God living among us he could gain access to the code of scripture revealing the ultimate simulation we are all living in.


Please support this channel:


http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html


Richard Bruce Truth Ministries

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA


Alternate Video Sites:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos


1128. Reptilian Shapeshifters AI Race Simulation (11-30-25)


Keywords
bibleblack opschristiandemondevilsecret societyparanormalgang stalkingshapeshiftertargetingbeastsreptilianalien abduction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy