Blood clots are forming 1.5 years after the last shot of the COVID vaccine says Peter McCullough, MD

Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones on Nov 6, 2022, “In my practice in the last week… I saw two (2) cases of blood clots forming 18 months after the last shot.” “I have patients who have developed blood clots — and they are alive — and they are large ones in their legs and extremities.” “One patient in my practice, we had to remove the first rib and physically pull it out of a blood vessel in the arm.” “Another one, it is still in her leg, it’s over a year and it is not dissolving as I am administering blood thinners.” “[Embalmer] John O’Looney in the UK… has gone viral… describing [the white fibrous clots] that he is seeing [in dead bodies].” The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t78ypK0baaOx/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.