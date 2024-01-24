Bribery Biden Mumbles Something Completely Incoherent, Crowd of Sheeple Cheers Anyway.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks, during a campaign event focusing on abortion rights in Manassas, Va., Jan. 23, 2024.



In their first joint appearance of the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held an abortion rights rally in Virginia on Tuesday -- but Biden was repeatedly interrupted by protesters opposed to his support for Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza.

Biden had trouble delivering his prepared speech, by one count getting interrupted 14 times by protester chants that included "Genocide Joe" and "cease-fire now."





