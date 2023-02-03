Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Arctic monkeys? [Myth of Human Weakness]
39 views
channel image
Kazimir Kharza
Published 16 days ago |

I explain one of the contributing factors to the Myth of Human Weakness, a false intuitive assumption present in most civilised people that makes them feel powerless and thus makes them more subservient to the system. In today's video I talk about climate as a factor. P.S.: try to count how many times I said "you know" in this video.


➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/


SUPPORT ME:

➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza

➔ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kharza


SOCIAL MEDIA:

➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/

➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir

➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/

➔ Facebook: https://facebook.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Telegram: https://t.me/KharzaKazimir


Keywords
evolutionhistoryclimatehumansphilosophyhumanweaknesswintermythintuitiondeep ecologyhomo sapiensmyth busting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket