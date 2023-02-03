Arctic monkeys? [Myth of Human Weakness]

I explain one of the contributing factors to the Myth of Human Weakness, a false intuitive assumption present in most civilised people that makes them feel powerless and thus makes them more subservient to the system. In today's video I talk about climate as a factor. P.S.: try to count how many times I said "you know" in this video.





