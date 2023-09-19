Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Happy New Day Inspirational Message 9.19.23! Receive Inspirations & Change Your Potentials
channel image
Robert Novak
7 Subscribers
5 views
Published 14 hours ago

We make life too complicated. Mainly because, we want to have it all figured out and controlled so, there are no surprises. And of course, that comes from our fears versus from Love…Our connection with The Love of All. We lose trust in life experiences. So, we have to regain our wonder, our connection to Love, to change and increase the potentials of our lives. Today’s message shares what to do. Please, enlighten others by sharing!

This Thursday, I share about “The Soul’s Purpose” in the Evolution of You gathering. Sign-up to listen Live or to get the recording.

https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/


Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation

https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity


My website: https://robertnovak.com/


Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/

Keywords
healthnewspoliticslovespiritualityconsciousnessfitnessfinance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket