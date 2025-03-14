ONE CHOICE: Truth vs Manipulation!

Wednesday Night Live 12 March 2025





In this episode, I explore the complexities of global conflicts, focusing on Hamas and the necessity of reasoned discourse for resolution. I critique educational institutions' roles in fostering genuine critical thinking versus ideological propagation, using a case involving a Columbia University student’s deportation for pro-Palestinian activism. Additionally, I discuss loyalty and betrayal in personal relationships, emphasizing the importance of deep marital connections over fleeting friendships. I address the challenges of technology and AI in the job market, advocating for continuous learning. Engaging with listener questions, I stress the need for honesty and integrity in personal and societal decisions, promoting conflict resolution through philosophical reasoning.





