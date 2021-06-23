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Whose End Shall be According to Their Works ~ 2 Cor 11:15
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2 Corinthians 11:15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; Whose End Shall Be According To Their Works !!!
Just as this Scripture Clearly Proclaims and is being fulfilled by the likes of men like False Witness Ralph Gordon Stair & His Overcomer Ministry ~ Whose End Shall Be According To Their Works!! Remember now, Jesus Must Come as God Told Rg Stair within 6 months of his Death. Which Time will Surely Prove out This False Hope & Delusion God gave Rg Stair & his overcomer ministry !!!
Proverbs 14:5 A Faithful Witness will not lie: but a False Witness like Ralph will utter lies and as Rg Stair has Spoken~an Innumerable amount of Lies.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
Just as this Scripture Clearly Proclaims and is being fulfilled by the likes of men like False Witness Ralph Gordon Stair & His Overcomer Ministry ~ Whose End Shall Be According To Their Works!! Remember now, Jesus Must Come as God Told Rg Stair within 6 months of his Death. Which Time will Surely Prove out This False Hope & Delusion God gave Rg Stair & his overcomer ministry !!!
Proverbs 14:5 A Faithful Witness will not lie: but a False Witness like Ralph will utter lies and as Rg Stair has Spoken~an Innumerable amount of Lies.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
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