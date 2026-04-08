Teach Autistic Kids How to Manage Impulses and Build Life Skills That Last - Ron Sandison

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Ron Sandison is the author of Adulting on the Spectrum: An Insider’s Guide for Navigating Life with Autism, a national speaker, and the founder of Spectrum Inclusion. As someone who has lived with an autism diagnosis for his entire life, he is a testament to the power of harnessing the strengths of autism to rise to new and amazing heights. He empowers families with autistic children to use their God-given talents to adapt and accommodate limitations by focusing on three key elements: providing support, marketing those abilities, and learning to delay impulses. His goal is to help autistic kids not just survive on the spectrum but to thrive! Ron has learned how to adapt to sensory overload through repeated exposure and by meditating on the powerful and healing Word of God.
TAKEAWAYS
Another one of Ron’s books on Amazon: A Parent’s Guide to Autism: Practical Advice. Biblical Wisdom
It’s unclear what causes autism, but Ron says it could be a variety of contributing factors including childhood vaccinations
Kids with autism may need to learn how to control their impulsivity, and Ron can help with that
Ron has published four books and spoken all over the world
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