Did the Iran Attack Start the Tribulation? 03/17/2026

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Could this war with Iran bring along the events that lead up to the Tribulation? Today Pastor Stan shares with us what the signs will be if the Tribulation should start.
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00:00Intro
01:48What If
03:49When Will it Happen
14:12The Two Days
18:11Our End
23:00No Covenant