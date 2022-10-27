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10/26/2022 Miles Guo: Only the New Federal State of China can help the Chinese people overseas cope with the wave of Chinese Exclusionism; only by adhering to the Declaration of the New Federal State of China can Chinese Exclusionism be avoided