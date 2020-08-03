© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frontline Doctors Return
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
219 views • August 03, 2020
Their first video had nearly twenty million views before it was taken down by the social media censors. These doctors again are making the case for the treatment of this virus using HCQ. They are appealing to the American people to DEMAND this safe, effective drug be made available to them, The fact this medicine is being withheld from the American public could be considered criminal. Give a listen, then contact the President, Congressmen, Senators, Governors, Mayors and anyone else that is standing between you and this safe, cheap treatment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.