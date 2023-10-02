Create New Account
Ukrainian vehicle repairbase in Konstantinovka blown up by Russian bomb
Published 13 hours ago

Military vehicle repairbase of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Konstantinovka was blown up by the bomb of Russian Air Force. FAB-500 bomb equipped with UMPK kit, hit and destroyed a repair base in Donetsk region in Artemovsk direction, and 10 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

fab-500ukrainian vehicle repairbaseartemovsk direction

