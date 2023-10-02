Ukrainian vehicle repairbase in Konstantinovka blown up by Russian bomb

Military vehicle repairbase of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Konstantinovka was blown up by the bomb of Russian Air Force. FAB-500 bomb equipped with UMPK kit, hit and destroyed a repair base in Donetsk region in Artemovsk direction, and 10 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.