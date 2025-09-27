What Is CREEPING UNEASE and Why Are Investors FEELING It?

FREE gold investing guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)



Investors are feeling a creeping unease as debt, spending, and global tensions rise, driving them toward gold and silver for safety and peace of mind.

Watch this video as Devlyn Steele, a Harvard-trained Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, explains why precious metals offer stability, protect savings, and let you rest easier even amid volatile markets.