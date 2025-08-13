Spike protein link FUELING deadly ‘turbo cancer’ surge in young? says Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong - part 2

Spike protein link FUELING deadly ‘turbo cancer’ surge in young? (I posted clip one with him, a few days ago)

🩸 Prostate cancer is affecting men barely past 40, colon cancer – kids as young as 10, says Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.

The US researcher links the treatment-resistant “turbo cancers” to TMPRSS2 – an enzyme found in the prostate, colon, and other tissues, suggesting it may interact with spike protein exposure, such as from vaccination, accelerating the onset.

"We need to pull our heads out of the sand and try to understand what's going on and not get into this regulatory political issue or fight," he says.