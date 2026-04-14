Why Modern Homes Are Making You Sick?

Visit www.BrightU.com and stream Terrain: The Workshops by Andrew Kaufman for FREE from April 11–23, 2026. Your long search for real healing ends here.





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Escape the “controlled box.” - Work, sweat, breathe, and move outdoors. Let your body feel the seasons, sunlight, and fresh air—your health will thank you.





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