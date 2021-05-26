Leftist Reporter Uses Trump to Attack DeSantis, Backfires Spectacularly

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's response to a reporter's question, about whether he signed the recent Big Tech censorship bill for the benefit of Donald Trump, triggered a standing ovation at a ceremony in Miami.



The reporter stated: “Governor, I want to ask you about the bill you’re signing here today.”



Then she pressed: “You’re a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump; Donald Trump is now a resident in Florida, and he was de-platformed. Is this bill for him?”



DeSantis responded: “The bill is for everyday Floridians; this is what we’ve said, and it will allow any Floridian to be able to provide what they’re doing.”



DeSantis then moved in for the kill: “But I do think that’s another issue that’s been brought to bear: when you deplatform the President of the United States but you let Ayatollah Khamenei talk about killing Jews, that’s wrong.”



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