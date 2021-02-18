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BILL GATES BECOMES HEAD OF G8 AS ZUCKERBERG ADMITS VACCINE DANGERS
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111 views • February 18, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down Bill Gates takeover of globalist policy and Zuckerberg admitting the vaccines are dangerous.
16 July 2020
Zuckerberg said, "We just don't know the long term side effect of basically modifying peoples DNA and RNA"
He would be banned under his new guidelines on Facebook.
16 July 2020
Zuckerberg said, "We just don't know the long term side effect of basically modifying peoples DNA and RNA"
He would be banned under his new guidelines on Facebook.
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