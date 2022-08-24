Miles Guo: Fellow fighters, it is very important to have families and friends around at the time of immense disasters

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8/22/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Fellow fighters, it is very important to have families and friends around at the time of immense disasters. Be sure to let the Himalaya Alliance Committee know when you experience difficulties and suffer from serious illnesses, and the Himalaya Alliance Committee and the Himalaya Farms must stand with the fellow fighters