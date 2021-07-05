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Dayz of Noah: You Are Now a 'Posthuman' [05.07.2021]
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180 views • July 07, 2021
Bari Duncan - 47 minutes ago
'People need to stop thinking they are right and wrong, left and right. Dayz like you say the state is creating our reality, all of it! I have dropped it all. I believe nothing I see, nothing I hear, and therefore do not feel the anxiety, the fear. I do not want to be part of this new future'
3,871 views Jul 5, 2021
Dayz of Noah - 72.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l4uhzCw5rJ8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZRq-0n5fsB6bTiWE-QUyA
'People need to stop thinking they are right and wrong, left and right. Dayz like you say the state is creating our reality, all of it! I have dropped it all. I believe nothing I see, nothing I hear, and therefore do not feel the anxiety, the fear. I do not want to be part of this new future'
3,871 views Jul 5, 2021
Dayz of Noah - 72.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l4uhzCw5rJ8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZRq-0n5fsB6bTiWE-QUyA
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