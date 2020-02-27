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The Love of Selfie
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1 view • February 27, 2020
2 Timothy 3:2 talks about how, in the last days, men will be lovers of themselves. This gives a clue to one of the most prevalent signs of the times: self-love. The Bible also talks about how love shall wax cold for many in the days just before Jesus returns. It seems these two concepts are related, as Godly love, and love for one's neighbor, have been replaced with the love of self. This lie of self-love can be seen promoted everywhere, from TV commercials to self-help gurus. Perhaps the ultimate symbol of this modern selfish ideology is the ubiquitous selfie. Watch this video to learn how to escape this almost universally accepted deception and get back to the teachings of Jesus.
CREDITS Shark Selfie http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/man-t... Hillary Clinton http://metro.co.uk/2016/09/27/this-pi... Allure Allure's 25 Best Magazine Covers of All Time https://www.allure.com/gallery/best-a... Ranker.com The Best Vanity Fair Covers https://www.ranker.com/list/best-vani... investigate: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyamoh... India Today Youth hit by speeding train while taking selfie: caught on cam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoMOO...
CREDITS Shark Selfie http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/man-t... Hillary Clinton http://metro.co.uk/2016/09/27/this-pi... Allure Allure's 25 Best Magazine Covers of All Time https://www.allure.com/gallery/best-a... Ranker.com The Best Vanity Fair Covers https://www.ranker.com/list/best-vani... investigate: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyamoh... India Today Youth hit by speeding train while taking selfie: caught on cam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoMOO...
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