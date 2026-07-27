Black Sabbath The Band That Invented Heavy Metal

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🎸 **Heavy metal wasn't invented in a boardroom... it was born in an industrial city by four young musicians who simply wanted to sound different.**
One unexpected factory accident helped create a guitar tone that would influence generations of rock and metal bands. But that's only part of the story.
🎧 **Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and discover how Black Sabbath changed music forever.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/23MUYVdVIgyDug0apmLmAG?si=914be66c37024cb4
#blacksabbath
#heavymetal
#RockHistory
#classicrock
#MusicHistory
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