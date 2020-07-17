Excerpt From Robert Maxwell Israel's Superspy

Here is an excerpt based on The Assassination of Robert Maxwell: Israel's Super Spy' (Robson Books UK)

by Martin Dillon & Gordon Thomas| 2012



This clip talks about how Robert Maxwell was arguably assassinated for pressuring Mossad and threatening to expose Mossad



Or HaMossad leModi'in v'leTafkidim Meyuhadim, in Hebrew, is one of the five major intelligence agencies of the state of Israel. Its headquarters are in Tel Aviv, and while its size is not exactly publicly disclosed, its thought to employ approximately 1,200 employees who are responsible for the nation’s intelligence operations, covert actions, and counter-terrorism.



Two best-selling authors have bitterly accused their American publisher of "sabotaging" their book on Robert Maxwell he is to publish. The book, supported by FBI documents, and files from intelligence agencies across the globe, details the tycoon's until now unsuspected links to organised crime families in the Balkans - and how Maxwell penetrated America's nuclear arsenal at Los Alamos on behalf of Mossad. The book reveals the tycoon worked for Israeli intelligence. But unknown to the authors, their US publisher, Carroll-Graf, secretly delivered an uncorrected proof copy of their manuscript weeks ago to Maxwell's daughter, Isabel