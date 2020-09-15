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Dr. Francis Boyle - Wuhan Coronavirus is an Offensive Biological Warfare Weapon
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50 views • September 15, 2020
Dr. Boyle’s position is in stark contrast to the mainstream media’s narrative of the virus being originated from the seafood market, which is increasingly being questioned by many experts.
YouTube has blocked Dr. Francis Boyle’s interview for speaking out the truth.
https://greatgameindia.com/secret-history-of-coronavirus-bioweapon/
https://greatgameindia.com/manmade-origin-coronavirus-report/
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/07/27/emergent-biosolutions-triples-its-coronavirus-vacc.aspx
https://documentaryheaven.com/anthrax-war/
YouTube has blocked Dr. Francis Boyle’s interview for speaking out the truth.
https://greatgameindia.com/secret-history-of-coronavirus-bioweapon/
https://greatgameindia.com/manmade-origin-coronavirus-report/
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/07/27/emergent-biosolutions-triples-its-coronavirus-vacc.aspx
https://documentaryheaven.com/anthrax-war/
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