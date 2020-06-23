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Consuming Love
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24 views • June 23, 2020
In this study, we look at the all-consuming love that God has for us, His Bride, and the love that He has for His children. His relentless love, the pursues, that keeps us, that consumes us, in His great mercy. What does it look like to be His beloved? What is our response to that kind of love? We also explore His great forgiveness, compassion, mercy, and Salvation that He extends to His creation.
Passages:
Song of Solomon 8:5-7
Hosea 11:1-11
Matthew 2:14-15
The Book of Jonah
Luke 11:29-32
Passages:
Song of Solomon 8:5-7
Hosea 11:1-11
Matthew 2:14-15
The Book of Jonah
Luke 11:29-32
Keywords
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