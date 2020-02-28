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WEST COAST STATUS
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18 views • February 28, 2020
This music video will give you that west coast summer time vibe. When Jazz and Hip-Hop hang out, it's on the west coast, here is a great example of what that sounds like.
Song: West Coast Skate
Album: YTD
Artist: CaliCain
Going for that west coast vibe were Hip-Hop roots are heard blending a bit of the Acid Jazz.
Another experimental video using original composed music and video. I'm experimenting with new video and music editing and production software I can run from my phone and tablet so all this, the original music and video edit was done from a phone and Tablet. More to come.
To support the artists, please visit:
www.CaliCain.com
www.ST33Z.com for apparel
Song: West Coast Skate
Album: YTD
Artist: CaliCain
Going for that west coast vibe were Hip-Hop roots are heard blending a bit of the Acid Jazz.
Another experimental video using original composed music and video. I'm experimenting with new video and music editing and production software I can run from my phone and tablet so all this, the original music and video edit was done from a phone and Tablet. More to come.
To support the artists, please visit:
www.CaliCain.com
www.ST33Z.com for apparel
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