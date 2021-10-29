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Pregnant Horse Urine Used In Pfizer Drugs & MITRE Is Behind The Push For Social Credit Scores
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173 views • October 29, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Have you heard about horse urine farming, yea it's a thing - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/10/27/memo-to-joe-rogan-check-out-the-horse-urine-women/
This is how they launder money - https://trendingpolitics.com/corruption-hunter-bidens-art-costs-100000-more-than-signed-picasso-paintings/
Why do they have to hide information from you - https://nationalfile.com/george-soros-bankrolls-new-media-corporation-that-will-pay-journalists-to-fight-misinformation-control-local-news-outlets/
This is how you know the hospitals are bought off - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10137505/Minnesota-doc-fired-telling-officials-parents-right-decide-children-wear-masks.html
Military at the point in forcing vaxx passports - https://thegrayzone.com/2021/10/26/cloak-dagger-military-intelligence-digital-vaccine-passport/
When will people figure out it's the vaxx making people sick - https://trendingpolitics.com/stunning-new-data-covid-case-rates-among-the-fully-vaccinated-are-now-higher-than-the-not-vaccinated-knab/
The fully vaxxed are super spreaders because the vaxx is the bioweapon - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/justin-williams-robert-malone-fully-vaccinated-covid-super-spreaders/
Are all these school board members trans and pedophiles - https://resistthemainstream.org/photos-investigation-underway-after-kentucky-high-school-hosts-drag-pageant-featuring-male-teens-in-lingerie-giving-lap-dances-to-staff/?utm_source=telegram
Interesting these leaders are not going to G20 - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-vatican-abruptly-cancels-live-broadcast-of-biden-meeting-with-pope-without-explanation-knab/
Things are picking up in Wisconsin - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/live-stream-video-wi-sheriff-schmaling-releases-video-democrats-stuffing-ballot-boxes-racine-wisconsin/
No food, no problem, North Korea says just eat less - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/north-korea-tells-starving-citizens-to-eat-less-report?
Commiefornia red pilling people with In N Out Burger - https://www.sfgate.com/bay-area-politics/article/In-N-Out-Bay-Area-vaccine-mandate-Contra-Costa-16568951.php?IPID=SFGate-HP-CP-Spotlight
Shaq is based - https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1453488579527667712
Liberal parent in a quandry - https://babylonbee.com/news/liberal-parent-trying-to-figure-out-how-to-cheer-on-their-son-brandon
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1453781998544162818
Clueless Harris punking herself - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1453381414993514500
Stay alert when fishing - https://twitter.com/VidsHOF/status/1453400759530307585
news, politics, vaccines, mandates, pandemic
Today I talk about two drugs to treat women that Pfizer manufactures from pregnant horse urine. These horses are tortured basically by not being able to move around and they limit there water so the urine is more powerful. These pharma companies and the people behind them are pure evil and they will do anything to keep you sick and the profits flowing in. Also have you heard of a military intelligence agency named MITRE? They are the driving force behind digital vaccine passports which really just amounts to the chinese system of social credit scores. The only way out of this madness is mass non-compliance.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Have you heard about horse urine farming, yea it's a thing - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/10/27/memo-to-joe-rogan-check-out-the-horse-urine-women/
This is how they launder money - https://trendingpolitics.com/corruption-hunter-bidens-art-costs-100000-more-than-signed-picasso-paintings/
Why do they have to hide information from you - https://nationalfile.com/george-soros-bankrolls-new-media-corporation-that-will-pay-journalists-to-fight-misinformation-control-local-news-outlets/
This is how you know the hospitals are bought off - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10137505/Minnesota-doc-fired-telling-officials-parents-right-decide-children-wear-masks.html
Military at the point in forcing vaxx passports - https://thegrayzone.com/2021/10/26/cloak-dagger-military-intelligence-digital-vaccine-passport/
When will people figure out it's the vaxx making people sick - https://trendingpolitics.com/stunning-new-data-covid-case-rates-among-the-fully-vaccinated-are-now-higher-than-the-not-vaccinated-knab/
The fully vaxxed are super spreaders because the vaxx is the bioweapon - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/justin-williams-robert-malone-fully-vaccinated-covid-super-spreaders/
Are all these school board members trans and pedophiles - https://resistthemainstream.org/photos-investigation-underway-after-kentucky-high-school-hosts-drag-pageant-featuring-male-teens-in-lingerie-giving-lap-dances-to-staff/?utm_source=telegram
Interesting these leaders are not going to G20 - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-vatican-abruptly-cancels-live-broadcast-of-biden-meeting-with-pope-without-explanation-knab/
Things are picking up in Wisconsin - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/live-stream-video-wi-sheriff-schmaling-releases-video-democrats-stuffing-ballot-boxes-racine-wisconsin/
No food, no problem, North Korea says just eat less - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/north-korea-tells-starving-citizens-to-eat-less-report?
Commiefornia red pilling people with In N Out Burger - https://www.sfgate.com/bay-area-politics/article/In-N-Out-Bay-Area-vaccine-mandate-Contra-Costa-16568951.php?IPID=SFGate-HP-CP-Spotlight
Shaq is based - https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1453488579527667712
Liberal parent in a quandry - https://babylonbee.com/news/liberal-parent-trying-to-figure-out-how-to-cheer-on-their-son-brandon
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1453781998544162818
Clueless Harris punking herself - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1453381414993514500
Stay alert when fishing - https://twitter.com/VidsHOF/status/1453400759530307585
news, politics, vaccines, mandates, pandemic
Today I talk about two drugs to treat women that Pfizer manufactures from pregnant horse urine. These horses are tortured basically by not being able to move around and they limit there water so the urine is more powerful. These pharma companies and the people behind them are pure evil and they will do anything to keep you sick and the profits flowing in. Also have you heard of a military intelligence agency named MITRE? They are the driving force behind digital vaccine passports which really just amounts to the chinese system of social credit scores. The only way out of this madness is mass non-compliance.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us
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