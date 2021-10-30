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How to decide whether or not to comply with a government edict? (plus other significant subjects) (5/18/20 republished 10/30/21)
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166 views • October 30, 2021
In this video:
On "Civil Disobedience" and "conscientious objectors" - Romans 13 / Acts 5 / Daniel 3
Washington State Governor Jay Inslee "we will help get them groceries in some fashion" - and more lies
Information Warfare - "OVERLOADING is a method consisting of saturating the enemy or adversary with a large volume of contradictory information."
John 18 prophesies about the reset of time
"Scientists are Creating Mouse-Human Hybrids" "turn back the clock" evoking Matthew 24:37
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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On "Civil Disobedience" and "conscientious objectors" - Romans 13 / Acts 5 / Daniel 3
Washington State Governor Jay Inslee "we will help get them groceries in some fashion" - and more lies
Information Warfare - "OVERLOADING is a method consisting of saturating the enemy or adversary with a large volume of contradictory information."
John 18 prophesies about the reset of time
"Scientists are Creating Mouse-Human Hybrids" "turn back the clock" evoking Matthew 24:37
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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