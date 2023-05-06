Create New Account
Staged Show Between Communists: CCP vs Kanada Puppets
Since April, 2020, AI has been running the world governance. All politicians are just Cult puppets following orders.


This fake confrontation is all just hot-air, a show. These two traitors to humanity are just puppets for the NWO-takeover run by the secret masters of Freemasonry and the Vatican.


There is an AI supercomputer modelling and orchestrating "Operation Covid-19" or Operation-Satan's-Sheep-Slaughter: https://ugetube.com/watch/plandemic-is-a-smokescreen-covid-19-satan-039-s-sheep-slaughter-covid-scam-is-a-ss-wwcult-plan-to-re_mUfvoyf6dfv4rOa.html


If you think your country is an independent nation after the Covid Plandemic conducted by Luciferians around the world following commands, then you are still delusionally dumbed-down by Masonic mass-media.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YkzzhI2EoI

