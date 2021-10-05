Please share this far and wide it needs to get the attention it deserves!



This is Bill Gates plan with his third shot and this is how they will take billions out if they take the 3rd booster shot.



Kieran Morrissey is very brave stepping out of his academic position to try and tell the world what is about come.



We know this was coming! We truly have seen nothing yet. Winter is going to tell all!!



These people have to stop taking their Vaccines, there are absolutely safe Vaccines, the whole vaccine industry has to collapse now so we can evolve out of this chemical mess we have been living in for the last 200 years!!!