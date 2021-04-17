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Babylon is fallen: the Vatican, the Jesuits and their murderous history (1)
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325 views • April 17, 2021
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Credits to the Fuel Project; however, the Fuel Project supports Sunday rather than the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.
The purpose of this video is NOT to offend Catholics but to bring to light the false, sun worship doctrines and murderous history of the Vatican and their cohorts, the Jesuits.
Please watch the video in its entirety.
The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, and the Roman Church being the whore of Babylon according to Revelation 17:1-5, claims it has moral authority to preach what they do. What many Catholic believers do not realize is that the majority of Catholic doctrine cannot be found in the Bible since its doctrine originates in sun worship and paganism.
Further, her popes have also changed the immutable law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – by deleting the second commandment on idolatry, changing the Sabbath day from the commanded 7th day to the 1st day in honor of the sun god Mithra and divided the commandment on coveting in two.
The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history. The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 at the Council of Valencia and in 1545 at the Council of Trent. And how many pedophile cases involve Catholic priests!
The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).
The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end including Revelation 18:8-9 as well as in Revelation 19;2.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Fuel Project; however, the Fuel Project supports Sunday rather than the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.
The purpose of this video is NOT to offend Catholics but to bring to light the false, sun worship doctrines and murderous history of the Vatican and their cohorts, the Jesuits.
Please watch the video in its entirety.
The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, and the Roman Church being the whore of Babylon according to Revelation 17:1-5, claims it has moral authority to preach what they do. What many Catholic believers do not realize is that the majority of Catholic doctrine cannot be found in the Bible since its doctrine originates in sun worship and paganism.
Further, her popes have also changed the immutable law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – by deleting the second commandment on idolatry, changing the Sabbath day from the commanded 7th day to the 1st day in honor of the sun god Mithra and divided the commandment on coveting in two.
The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history. The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 at the Council of Valencia and in 1545 at the Council of Trent. And how many pedophile cases involve Catholic priests!
The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).
The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end including Revelation 18:8-9 as well as in Revelation 19;2.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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