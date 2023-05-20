Create New Account
Citizen Journalists Uncover Multiple Voter Fraud Cases by ActBlue | OMG
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Okeefe Media Group, James O'Keefe is catching up to ActBlue Voter Fraud Cases and its BIG:

This scenario has been uncovered by citizen journalists in Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin and California… and some of the fictitious amounts are staggering. 


The one common denominator: @actblue


source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1659941498841079808

