Citizen Journalists Uncover Multiple Voter Fraud Cases by ActBlue | OMG

Okeefe Media Group, James O'Keefe is catching up to ActBlue Voter Fraud Cases and its BIG:
This scenario has been uncovered by citizen journalists in Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin and California… and some of the fictitious amounts are staggering.
The one common denominator: @actblue
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1659941498841079808
