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You Will Own NOTHING by 2030 #agenda2030
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202 views • August 20, 2021
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I’M BROKE!
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The information in this video was provided exclusively from qualified media reports and publicly accessible footage. The views expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of the video’s creator and is fully compliant to the YouTube Community Guidelines and is to be protected by “Fair Use” laws as stated under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976.
I’M BROKE!
Please consider purchasing a fashionable FWF shirt to support this channel!
Http://fallenworldfilms.com
SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS!
YouTube - https://www.YouTube.com/wakingupwisconsin
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-729333
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
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