Wake Up! 9/11 - WHY SHEEP ARE STUPID

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Joe Biden bellows NEW WORLD ORDER, Syria in tatters, Tower 2 detonations...you can literally see dozens of white det flashes...
Gather round while I explain that Christmas is a pagan tradition and the stuff you spend gobs of money on at the store are junk. Now here's the deal, there were NO PLANES and all 3 towers were BLOWN UP!!! That's all you need to know! Now try to tell this to your sheep family and friends. 5 Reasons why sheep are the stupidest people in the WORLD!!!