Airline Pilot Explains How Medical Tyranny Relies on Shifting Baseline Syndrome

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Unfortunately, there are far more vaxx-nannies in government, mainstream media, and Big Tech suppressing the truth and gaslighting the people. The reason that too few people have spoken out against it is "Shifting Baseline Syndrome," according to a patriotic pilot who went to TikTok to voice his concerns. He is promoting US Freedom Flyers in the video, but it's universally relevant in America today.