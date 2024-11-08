BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Japan Officially Names COVID mRNA Vaccine 'Most Deadly Drug in History of Humankind'
In a stunning declaration, Japanese scientists have labeled COVID-19 vaccines the most deadly drug in the history of medicine, asserting that the individuals responsible for this global health crisis must be prosecuted.

Recent investigations have revealed alarming connections between COVID mRNA vaccines and significant spikes in over two hundred of the world’s deadliest diseases.

Japan’s foremost researchers are issuing a grave warning: these vaccines are adversely affecting every conceivable aspect of human health. With these links now surfacing globally, the implications are staggering. You may have noticed the trend of people who… well, died suddenly.

As Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla prepare to face trial in the Netherlands, Japan’s leading medical scientists are rallying for justice, demanding accountability for those who orchestrated the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine rollout.

