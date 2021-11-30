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Senator Gerard Rennick Senate Speech against the Covid Crimes in Australia!
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265 views • November 30, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rsFeenKUGvLn/
I'd like to start today by acknowledging all the people who have suffered injuries from the vaccines. When I signed up to become a senator 2½ years ago, I signed up to protect the Australian people and, in particular, to make sure that we always look after the health and wellbeing of those people. The name of the game with health is to make sure that everyone has a good health outcome. It's not just about the vaccine rollout and reaching targets. That's a means to an end. The end, in itself, is good health for everyone. The best people to do that are the people themselves, in consultation with their doctor. We shouldn't be having mandates imposed upon people by bureaucrats, by governments or by the media...
For a full copy of my speech visit www.gerardrennick.com.au
I'd like to start today by acknowledging all the people who have suffered injuries from the vaccines. When I signed up to become a senator 2½ years ago, I signed up to protect the Australian people and, in particular, to make sure that we always look after the health and wellbeing of those people. The name of the game with health is to make sure that everyone has a good health outcome. It's not just about the vaccine rollout and reaching targets. That's a means to an end. The end, in itself, is good health for everyone. The best people to do that are the people themselves, in consultation with their doctor. We shouldn't be having mandates imposed upon people by bureaucrats, by governments or by the media...
For a full copy of my speech visit www.gerardrennick.com.au
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