© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNPACKING THE CONFIDENTIAL PFIZER DOCUMENTS [DEPOPULATION VIA VACCINATION]
Follow
2
Share
Report
577 views • June 08, 2022
UNPACKING THE CONFIDENTIAL PFIZER DOCUMENTS [DEPOPULATION VIA VACCINATION]
NAOMI WOLF: UNPACKING THE PFIZER DOCUMENTS (INT. 3 JUN 22) - PLS SHARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qJmeNPzFzTIv/
CONFIDENTIAL PFIZER DOCUMENTS REVEAL COVID-19 VACCINATION IS GOING TO LEAD TO DEPOPULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HSsPWga4TeHH/
DR. NAOMI WOLF - EVERYTHING YOU’VE MISSED ON THE PFIZER DOCUMENTS SO FAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHJ8cAZfcidB/
EXPECTING MOTHERS WEREN'T TOLD: P
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VF2no5Wvzeyz/
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
DETOX From Spike Protein and COVID Vax
How To Detox Graphene Oxide With Natural Zeolites
https://rumble.com/vkdefp-how-to-detox-graphene-oxide-with-natural-zeolites.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Possible Ways to Neutralize Covid Vaccine Spike Protein Damage
https://spikedetox.blogspot.com/
10 Ways to Detox from Vaccines
https://thedrswolfson.com/10-ways-detox-vaccines/
HOW TO DETOXIFY AND HEAL FROM VACCINATIONS – FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN
https://www.organiclifestylemagazine.com/issue/17-how-to-detoxify-and-heal-from-vaccinations-for-adults-and-children
HOW TO DETOXIFY FROM VACCINATIONS & HEAVY METALS
https://www.organiclifestylemagazine.com/how-to-detoxify-from-vaccinations-heavy-metals
Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission?
Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-09-is-pine-needle-tea-the-answer-to-covid-vaccine-shedding-suramin-shikimic-acid.html
NAOMI WOLF: UNPACKING THE PFIZER DOCUMENTS (INT. 3 JUN 22) - PLS SHARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qJmeNPzFzTIv/
CONFIDENTIAL PFIZER DOCUMENTS REVEAL COVID-19 VACCINATION IS GOING TO LEAD TO DEPOPULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HSsPWga4TeHH/
DR. NAOMI WOLF - EVERYTHING YOU’VE MISSED ON THE PFIZER DOCUMENTS SO FAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHJ8cAZfcidB/
EXPECTING MOTHERS WEREN'T TOLD: P
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VF2no5Wvzeyz/
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
DETOX From Spike Protein and COVID Vax
How To Detox Graphene Oxide With Natural Zeolites
https://rumble.com/vkdefp-how-to-detox-graphene-oxide-with-natural-zeolites.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Possible Ways to Neutralize Covid Vaccine Spike Protein Damage
https://spikedetox.blogspot.com/
10 Ways to Detox from Vaccines
https://thedrswolfson.com/10-ways-detox-vaccines/
HOW TO DETOXIFY AND HEAL FROM VACCINATIONS – FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN
https://www.organiclifestylemagazine.com/issue/17-how-to-detoxify-and-heal-from-vaccinations-for-adults-and-children
HOW TO DETOXIFY FROM VACCINATIONS & HEAVY METALS
https://www.organiclifestylemagazine.com/how-to-detoxify-from-vaccinations-heavy-metals
Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission?
Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-09-is-pine-needle-tea-the-answer-to-covid-vaccine-shedding-suramin-shikimic-acid.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.