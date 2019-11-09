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Authentic Blue Delftware Made in The Netherlands
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21 views • November 09, 2019
Dutch Blue and White Delft Ware, Souvenir from Holland.Collection of famous Delft Blue Handwork Delftware. Authentic Pieces. Delft Blue Earthenware is The world famous Delft-ware inspired by Chinese motives, has for centuries been completely hand painted. All pieces coming with Refined flower, leaf and vines motif interspersed with ornamental birds, or with typical Dutch landscapes, seascapes are still the subjects of “Royal Delft” persisting since the seventieth century.
All pieces are Hand Painted and made in Holland, Royal Delft, items are all marked and numbered.
All pieces are Hand Painted and made in Holland, Royal Delft, items are all marked and numbered.
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