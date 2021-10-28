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The Real Precursor Part 1 Introduction To The Series
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5050 views • October 28, 2021
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I TRUTHY LOVE YOU ALL, THANK YOU ALL, FOR BEING YOURSELF
If you would like to donate to Deep Truth Deep Impact or Earth Changes Channel, it would be greatly appreciated.
With your help, the messages in these videos, can be spread throughout the world, so those can prepare
Go to PayPal and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal account? No worries Sometimes its slow, you may have to try two or three times
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/EarthChangesChannel
One time or a once a month donation, would be greatly appreciated. Rather it's, $20, $10 or $5, every donation is very important, thank you ! Or if you like you can send a check, money order or cash to: James Wright PO Box 795 Pie Town NM 87827 I like to say thank you with many blessings. I am greatly appreciated for all of your help. Be safe everyone and continue in prayer, much love, everyone
LINKS FOR THIS VIDEO
I TRUTHY LOVE YOU ALL, THANK YOU ALL, FOR BEING YOURSELF
If you would like to donate to Deep Truth Deep Impact or Earth Changes Channel, it would be greatly appreciated.
With your help, the messages in these videos, can be spread throughout the world, so those can prepare
Go to PayPal and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal account? No worries Sometimes its slow, you may have to try two or three times
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/EarthChangesChannel
One time or a once a month donation, would be greatly appreciated. Rather it's, $20, $10 or $5, every donation is very important, thank you ! Or if you like you can send a check, money order or cash to: James Wright PO Box 795 Pie Town NM 87827 I like to say thank you with many blessings. I am greatly appreciated for all of your help. Be safe everyone and continue in prayer, much love, everyone
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